Broncos' outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence, criminal mischief charges

DENVER — Denver Broncos' outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been arrested on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief.

The 28-year-old from Ohio State was arrested by officers with the Parker Police Department and booked into the Douglas County detention facility around 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to jail records. He is being held on suspicion of two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief.

Watch Denver7's latest breaking report on this development in the story below.

Broncos' linebacker Jonathon Cooper arrested on domestic violence charges

When Denver7 contacted the Broncos for a statement about this incident, they said: "We are aware of the matter and are gathering more information."

As a seventh-round draft pick in 2021, Cooper is entering his sixth season with the Broncos, the Associated Press reports. He has started every game since 2023 and has 31 1/2 career sacks, including eight last season when he also registered a sack in the playoffs.

According to court documents, he has a court hearing on June 8.

David Zalubowski/AP Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.