Broncos, left tackle Garett Bolles agree on 4-year extension to protect rookie quarterback Bo Nix

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos signed left tackle Garett Bolles to a four-year extension, locking up a big piece to protecting rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Bolles has spent his entire career with the organization after being drafted out of Utah with the 20th overall pick in 2017. He has a chance this season to help the Broncos into the postseason for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

The Broncos (8-5) are currently in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. After an up-and-down start in Denver, Bolles has developed into a dependable pass protector.