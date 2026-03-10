Broncos keeping their core intact. Linebacker Alex Singleton returns as Dre Greenlaw exits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are running it back — and not just at running back.

A person with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press on Monday that the team is bringing back inside linebacker Alex Singleton on a two-year deal worth $15.5 million and is cutting ties with oft-injured Dre Greenlaw.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because contracts can’t be signed until Wednesday, the first day of the new league year.

A day earlier, the Broncos, who are finally out from under the $85 million in dead cap charges from Russell Wilson's release two years ago, agreed to a deal to keep inside linebacker Justin Strnad for $19.5 million over three years

Cutting Greenlaw, who missed about half the games last season because of recurring thigh injuries, will save the Broncos about $6 million in cap space.

Also, the Broncos agreed to a two-year deal worth $20 million with running back J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 772 yards in 10 games before a foot injury ended his season in November.

While the two-day negotiating window opened with a flurry of deals across the NFL, the Broncos stood pat, agreeing to deals to bring back their own free agents, including quarterback Sam Ehlinger (one year, $2 million) and tight end Adam Trautman (three years).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

