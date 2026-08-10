Broncos finalize purchase of SRM Concrete parcels critical to Burnham Yard stadium plans

DENVER — One of the biggest outstanding real estate transactions around Burnham Yard is officially in the books.

The Broncos have closed a deal with SRM Concrete to purchase six parcels owned by the company that span nearly 10 acres in the northern part of the club’s planned stadium and surrounding mixed-use district at Burnham Yard.

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“This agreement with SRM Concrete represents another meaningful step our organization has taken to advance plans for a future stadium and surrounding neighborhood at Burnham Yard,” Broncos president Damani Leech said in a statement provided to The Post. “We’re grateful to CEO Jeff Hollingshead and the entire SRM Concrete team for their partnership, collaboration and shared commitment throughout this process.”

The six parcels, according to city real estate records, have a combined assessed value of more than $15.6 million. Financial terms were not immediately available on the Broncos’ acquisition.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

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