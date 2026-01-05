Defense scores lone touchdown as Broncos beat shorthanded Chargers 19-3 to clinch AFC’s top seed

The Denver Broncos' defense scored the only touchdown in a 19-3 win over the shorthanded Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to clinch the top seed in the conference.

Broncos defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian was the only player from either side to find paydirt, on a 45-yard pick-six late in the first quarter.

Broncos kicker and special teams wunderkind Wil Lutz added four field goals from 24, 26, 41 and 23 yards as multiple lengthy drives sputtered for Denver.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was a pedestrian 14-of-23 for 141 yards in the contest. His 49 yards rushing also paced Denver's running attack.

The Chargers were without their starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, with Sunday's result determining whether Los Angeles would occupy the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Herbert's stand-in, Trey Lance, completed 20 of 44 passes for 136 yards.

For the Broncos, it marks their first time securing the AFC's No. 1 seed since the 2015-16 season, when they would go on to win Super Bowl 50.

