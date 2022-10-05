Broncos-Colts Thursday night game will air on Denver7

DENVER — The Broncos try to move to 3-2 this season after a short week as they host the Indianapolis Colts Thursday in a game that airs on Denver7.

Thursday’s matchup is one of four prime-time games the Broncos play this season that air on Denver7. Thursday’s game also airs on Amazon Prime, but for people who are not subscribers and live in Colorado, you’ll be able to watch on Channel 7, with postgame coverage to follow.

Denver7’s coverage starts at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Broncos come into the game with questions at running back after standout second-year back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders and after Melvin Gordon fumbled again, leading to a point swing that arguably cost Denver the game.

The team signed Latavius Murray from the Saints this week to shore up the backfield, along with Mike Boone, who was already on the roster. The Broncos are 2-0 at home so far this season.

But the Colts have running back issues of their own, as star back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out on Wednesday for Thursday’s matchup because of an ankle injury. Former Bronco and CU Buffalo Phillip Lindsay could be elevated from the practice squad for the Colts.

The Broncos’ offense looks to finally get going against a Colts defense that ranks sixth in the league in terms of yards allowed and is giving up 21.3 points per game. Denver has so far been carried by its defense, which is giving up the fourth-fewest yards per game and has allowed 17 points per game so far this season.

ABC’s season premieres of Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and Alaska Daily will air at 7, 8 and 9 p.m., respectively, on our sister station Local 3.

Stay with Denver7 News and the Denver7 Sports teams Wednesday and Thursday for the latest coverage of the Broncos-Colts matchup.