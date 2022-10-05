Watch ABC's season premieres of Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, Alaska Daily Thursday on Local3

DENVER — While thousands of Broncos fans who don’t have Amazon Prime will be able to watch Thursday night’s game on Denver7, we know there are many of you excited about ABC’s Thursday night premieres – which you’ll also be able to watch on our sister station, Local3.

From 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, ABC will have the season premieres of three shows: Season 6 of Station 19 at 7 p.m.; Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy at 8 p.m.; and the series premiere of Alaska Daily at 9 p.m.

Anyone who wants to tune in to the two popular shows, or the series premiere of the acclaimed Alaska Daily, will be able to watch them on Local3, Channel 3.1 over the air. So just head over there if you turn to Channel 7 Thursday evening and are wondering why you’re seeing the Broncos-Colts game.

Denver7/Local3 While thousands of Broncos fans who don’t have Amazon Prime will be able to watch Thursday night’s game on Denver7, we know there are many of you excited about ABC’s Thursday night premieres – which you’ll also be able to watch on our sister station, Local3.

The season premiere of Station 19 involves the crew hopping straight into action as a tornado devastates Seattle.

Tornadoes are also a theme in the Season 19 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, as the doctors will treat tornado victims, Grey Sloan Memorial reinstates its residency program, and Bailey says she’s not ready to go back to work.

In the series premiere of the much-hyped Alaska Daily, starring Hilary Swank, Swank’s character, investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, leaves her New York job and life behind to join a daily newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska.