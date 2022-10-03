Javonte Williams lost for season with torn ACL

DENVER — What was feared Sunday became a sobering reality Monday morning. An MRI revealed that Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, per source, ending his season.

Williams took a handoff on the first play of the third quarter and was smashed by the Raiders' Maxx Crosby. Williams attempted twice to put weight on his leg as he tried to walk off the field, and required assistance from the trainers to reach the sideline.

He left on a cart with a towel draped over his head, recognizing the severity of the injury. Williams leads the Broncos with 204 yards on 37 carries.

"He runs his butt off," left guard Dalton Risner said on Sunday. "He's a special dude. Of course, we are going to miss him."

Williams' absence leaves the Broncos in an uncomfortable spot, forced to lean on embattled Melvin Gordon. Gordon is an effective runner, though he has dropped to 3.8 yards per carry this season, but remains plagued by turnovers. He has fumbled five times in his last five games over 44 carries, dating to last season.

With the Broncos hosting the Colts on Thursday night, it is not realistic to bring in a running back capable of starting after three walkthrough practices.

Gordon was benched, if only briefly, after his latest fumble led to a scoop and score, a nine-point swing from which the Broncos never recovered. The veteran felt like he let his entire team down, emotion reflected in his press conference.

"I’ve just got to be better, man. There ain’t no excuse for it. I just have to be better. That’s it," said emotional Gordon. "My job is to put the team in the best position to win. I didn’t do that. Them boys believe in me. I just have to do better.”

Teammates rallied around Gordon after the game, led by quarterback Russell Wilson who talked with his friend and told him, "We believe in you." Gordon appreciated the support, but has to find a way to shake this slump as Broncos Country has turned on him. Mike Boone slots as the backup. He rushed for 20 yards on three carries vs. Las Vegas, but struggled in pass blocking.

"Mistakes are going to happen. It's football. He just has to battle through it. Melvin is a hell of player," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "He will bounce back from this."

Added Risner, "Melvin runs his butt off, too. Football is a game of mistakes. Some people will be hard on Melvin, but as an offensive line, and me myself, I have a lot to work on. Outside, there will be people pointing fingers, but we won't be pointing fingers in here. I have confidence in Melvin and Mike Boone."