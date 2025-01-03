Watch Now
Toews scores in overtime, Avalanche overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Sabres 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 on Thursday night and extend their winning streak to six games.

After trailing 3-0 in the second period, the Avalanche regrouped and tied it with 6.8 seconds remaining on a shot from Jonathan Drouin. That set the stage for Toews, who stole the puck and scored on a breakaway.

It was the second time this season the Sabres blew a multi-goal lead against Colorado. The Avalanche came back from a 4-0 deficit for a 5-4 victory Dec. 3 in Buffalo.

Cale Makar had two goals, while Ross Colton and Mikko Rantanen also scored.

Jason Zucker scored three times for Buffalo

