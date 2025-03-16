Stars forward Mikko Rantanen receives cheers, some boos, in 1st game against Avs since he was traded

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen tapped his heart as the video screen showed highlights of his Colorado Avalanche career, culminating with him hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The crowd greeted him Sunday with a mix of cheers of "Moose" — his nickname — and, of course, some boos.

Once a fan favorite, Rantanen is now a fierce rival following his arrival with Central Division-foe Dallas.

For the first time in his NHL career, Rantanen was a visitor in a building he's called home for a decade. He heard the most boos, when his name was announced on an assist to set up the first goal of the game.