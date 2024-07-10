Stanley Cup champs Cogliano, Francouz skate into Avalanche leadership roles

DENVER — Stanley Cup champions Andrew Cogliano and Pavel Francouz are skating into leadership roles within the Colorado Avalanche organization.

Cogliano announced his retirement last month after 17 seasons in the NHL. The 37-year-old forward had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 131 postseason games and helped the Avs win their third Stanley Cup in 2022. In this past season, he had 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 75 regular season games, as well as five assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He has now joined the Avs' front office as special assistant to general manager Chris MacFarland. According to the organization, Cogliano will help with "various" roles, including pro and amateur scouting and player development. He will also work with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

“I think there’s always a life after hockey," Cogliano said in a statement. “You can’t play forever. The opportunity to come here and play a few years, win a cup and be a part of really good teams, and now moving to the front office, I have an opportunity to work on the other side of it and hopefully win again. To be a part of it is something special.”

Colorado Avalanche Colorado Avalanche celebrate first Stanley Cup victory since 2001 Blair Miller

Francouz announced his retirement in April after missing the 2023-24 season due to injury. The goaltender went 6-0-0 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Francouz will remain close to the team, moving from the crease to the stands as a goaltender scout. He helped with the 2024 Draft, where the team selected three goaltenders.

In the Avs' release, Francouz said the transition from playing to scouting provides a different perspective.

“But even when I was on the bench, I would look at other goalies and I feel like they’ve kind of trained my eye,” Francouz said in a statement. “That kind of makes things easier for you because you know what the goalie does.”

We are only three months away from the 2024-25 regular season! Colorado will play its first regular-season game on Oct. 9 on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. You can find the full schedule here.