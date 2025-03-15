Watch Now
Parker Kelly scores 2 as Avalanche beat Flames 4-2 to move to 7-0-1 in last 8 games

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Parker Kelly scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-2.

Ryan Lindgren and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which has points in eight straight (7-0-1).

The Avalanche moved within three points of the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. Scott Wedgewood had 22 saves.

Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary, which lost in regulation for the first time in six games (2-1-3).

The Flames remain tied with Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Dustin Wolf had 24 saves.

