Necas scores tiebreaking goal in 3rd period as Avalanche beat Oilers 5-4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Martin Necas scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen also scored to help the Avalanche win for the fourth time in five games. Mackenzie Blackwood had 23 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry each had two goals for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game win streak.

Stuart Skinner started and gave up three goals on 12 shots in the first period. Calvin Pickard came on to start the second period and had 17 saves the rest of the way.