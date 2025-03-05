Watch Now
Mittelstadt scores go-ahead goal on a power play with 4:09 remaining as Avs beat Penguins 4-1

With only 21 games left in the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche are putting their foot on the gas in the race for the Stanley Cup.
DENVER (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 4:09 remaining, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including into an empty net, and Jack Drury added another empty-netter as the Avalanche moved to 3-0 on their season-long, six-game homestand. Scott Wedgewood was stellar in goal, stopping 32 shots.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren made his Colorado debut after being acquired from the New York Rangers last weekend.

Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins.

