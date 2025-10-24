Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Jarvis has short-hander, lone shootout score in Hurricanes' 5-4 victory over Avalanche

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 23, 10pm
Hurricanes Avalanche Hockey
Posted
and last updated

DENVER (AP) — Seth Jarvis had a short-handed goal and led off the shootout with the only goal in the tiebreaker, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday night.

The old World Hockey Association rivals wore throwback uniforms, with the Avalanche dressed as the Quebec Nordiques, and the Hurricanes the Hartford Whalers.

Frederik Andersen made 44 saves for Carolina, which was playing the fifth game of a six-game trip. Eric Robinson, Sebastian Aho and Logan Stankoven also scored as the Hurricanes built a 4-1 lead.

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for Colorado, tying it at 4 on a power play with 5:11 left regulation. Parker Kelly and Martin Necas also scored.

Up next

Hurricanes: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Avalanche: At Boston on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

More from Denver7 Sports:
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Stars Avalanche Hockey

Rangers Avalanche Hockey

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey