Kadri scores 1st goal since rejoining Avs, MacKinnon adds his NHL-best 44th in 5-1 win over Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored his first goal since rejoining Colorado and Nathan MacKinnon added his NHL-leading 44th score of the season as the Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Thursday night.

Kadri, acquired from the Calgary Flames on March 6, gave Colorado a 4-1 lead when he tipped a shot by Sam Malinski past Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer, who replaced Joey Daccord to start the second period. Kadri spent three seasons with the Avalanche, and won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022.

Colorado scored three goals on 15 shots against Daccord, who was pulled for the fourth time this season.

Martin Necas opened the scoring with his career-high 30th goal of the season off a cross-ice pass by MacKinnon.

Earlier Thursday, MacKinnon had his game misconduct rescinded by the NHL, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the reversal. MacKinnon received a major penalty and game misconduct for crashing into Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram on Tuesday night during Edmonton’s 4-3 win.

MacKinnon scored with 7:06 left in the first period for a two-goal edge, and Nicolas Roy added a power-play goal with 1:12 remaining in the period, chasing Daccord.

Colorado's Joel Kiviranta scored with 7:19 remaining in the game.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots and earned his 25th win of the season as Colorado bounced back after having a five-game winning streak halted in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Grubauer stopped nine of 11 shots in relief of Daccord as Seattle lost its fourth game in a row in the finale of a six-game homestand.

Up next

Avalanche: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Kraken: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

