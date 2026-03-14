Nazem Kadri returns to Avalanche and it already feels like 2022 again as team chases another title

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri has one tiny regret since rejoining the Colorado Avalanche.

“Wish I didn't sell (my house)," the newly acquired forward cracked. “Made a few bucks, but now I'm just going to have to buy another one.”

This homecoming for Kadri feels almost like nothing really changed even if it's been nearly four years since he was here and helping the Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup in 2022. His drive to the arena seems identical. His emotions about his teammates are just as strong, too. He knew that version of the Avalanche, led by the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and captain Gabriel Landeskog, had championship fabric. He believes this team does, too, which is guided by the same cast and has the best record in the NHL.

Kadri's been closely following the squad from 1,500 miles away. Always has, since he left for Calgary in August 2022 via free agency after signing a seven-year, $49 million contract.

“My history here, lots of friends in this dressing room still,” said the 35-year-old Kadri, who was originally taken by Toronto at No. 7 in the 2009 draft. “It’s always the team I’ve cheered for — if I wasn’t playing against them.”

First goal in his reunion with the Avalanche

On Thursday night, another significant moment for Kadri — his first goal in his Colorado reunion as part of a 5-1 win at Seattle. It's the first time he's scored for the Avalanche since his overtime winner in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup final at Tampa Bay in a series the Avalanche won 4-2.

Kadri was one of several players the Avalanche picked up near the trade deadline, along with center Nicolas Roy and defensemen Nick Blankenburg and Brett Kulak. Kadri's long been a fan favorite, since Colorado acquired him from the Maple Leafs in 2019.

That's why he received a standing ovation when the team showed a video tribute of him on the day he joined the Avalanche on the ice last weekend against Minnesota.

He could barely keep his focus.

“That was incredible. That was special,” Kadri said. “We had a big power-play coming up, and it was hard not to get teary-eyed. It was affecting my vision a little bit. Obviously, incredible support — just really makes me feel at home.”

Kadri's final season in Denver was one of his finest all-around performances, setting career-highs in assists (59) and points (87) to earn his first of two career NHL All-Star Game accolades.

The Flames never went to the postseason after signing him. Colorado hasn't made it past the second round since his departure.

Gritty, intensely driven Kadri

Nothing's changed, his teammates say, with Kadri — he's still the same gritty, intensely driven player as always.

“He's aged, I guess, like fine cheese,” Makar said. “He’s a competitive guy, and he’ll show up in the right moments. That’s why you get a guy like that.”

Added defenseman Josh Manson: “He can do so many things that can be a game-changing moment for a team.”

Kadri will give a boost to the power play, which despite the scoring skills of MacKinnon and Martin Necas still has one of the lower-ranked units in the league with 34 goals on 209 chances.

“It's quite simple — if somebody’s open give it to them, especially with the group we have,” said Kadri, who led the Flames with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) before the trade.

So far, he's been paired at times with MacKinnon and Necas. But he's versatile enough to be shifted around.

“All the things that he did for us in 2022, I feel like he can still do for us again,” coach Jared Bednar said. “So we’re going to put him in similar situations that he was in back then. ... He also adds that leadership and that swagger that you like to have in your locker room this time of year.”

Kadri's already getting up to speed in his second go-around with the organization. He knows the stakes are high as he goes from one of the worst teams in the Western Conference to a team that's been atop the NHL standings for 119 game days, according to league research. It's tied with the 1996-97 squad for the second-most days in first place in franchise history. The only season the Avalanche had more game days (152) in first place was the Stanley Cup season of 2000-01.

“When I walked in the dressing room, I could feel a sense of focus and determination," Kadri said. "It was great to see. It’s easy to hop on board.”

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