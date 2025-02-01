Drouin has 2 goals and an assist, Necas scores in home debut and Avalanche blank Blues 5-0

DENVER (AP) — Jonathan Drouin had two goals and an assist, Mackenzie Blackwood had 19 saves, and the Avalanche used a four-goal first period to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0.

Martin Necas scored his first goal with Colorado since he and Jack Drury were acquired from Carolina for pending unrestricted free agent Mikko Rantanen on Jan. 24. They made their home debuts after playing their first three games on the road.

Cale Makar and Joel Kiviranta also had goals for Colorado. Joel Hofer made 31 saves for St. Louis, which has dropped four in a row and five of its last six games.