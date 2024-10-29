Donato scores twice as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 5-2 to snap a 4-game skid

DENVER (AP) — Ryan Donato scored twice, including an empty-netter with 57.8 seconds remaining, and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel and Donato had goals as the Blackhawks led 3-2 after the first period. Donato and Ilya Mikheyev added empty-net goals in the final minute.

The Avalanche were playing on the second night of a back-to-back at home and didn't have their usual zip down the ice early. Once they found their stride they were bottled up by Petr Mrazek, who stopped 24 shots.

Casey Mittelstadt and Nathan MacKinnon scored for an Avalanche team that saw their five-game winning streak halted.