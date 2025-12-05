Barzal’s goal, 2 assists help Islanders beat Avalanche 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and two assists, and the New York Islanders defeated the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on Thursday night.

Kyle MacLean, Anders Lee, Bo Horvat and Adam Pelech also scored a goal for the Islanders, who won their second straight. Ilya Sorokin finished with 35 saves and Casey Cizikas added an empty-net goal.

Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen scored for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

The Avalanche's 17-game point streak was snapped and they lost in the first game of their four-game East Coast road trip.

Barzal scored with less than two minutes remaining in the second period to extend the Islanders’ lead to 5-2 when he converted a backhander on the power play.

The Avalanche scored two goals in 85 seconds to cut their deficit to 4-2 midway through the second period.

Nichushkin redirected a point shot, and Necas benefited from a fortuitous bounce off the skate of Islanders defenseman Travis Mitchell at 10:04 of the middle frame.

But Barzal’s highlight-reel goal helped New York regain control and hand Colorado just its second regulation loss in 27 games this season.

Lee buried a cross-ice pass from Barzal with 1:40 remaining in the opening period to make it 2-0 after MacLean opened the scoring at 5:56.

Horvat knocked in a Matthew Schaefer rebound for his team-leading 17th goal, pushing New York’s lead to 3-0 at 6:58 of the second.

Lee has 295 career goals for the Islanders, tied with Brock Nelson for fifth in franchise history.

Nelson, who returned to UBS Arena for his first game since being dealt last winter from the Islanders to the Avalanche, also received a video tribute during the first period.

Up next

Avalanche: Colorado remains in New York to play the Rangers on Saturday.

Islanders: New York visits the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl