Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Devon Toews scores twice, Avalanche rally to beat Panthers 3-1

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Panthers Avalanche Hockey
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 11:06 remaining, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-1.

Mikko Rantanen added a late empty-net goal to help the Avalanche wrap up a four-game homestand at 3-0-1.

Rantanen's score allowed him to extend his points streak to 14 games. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 25 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe staked the Panthers to a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots.

More Colorado Avalanche coverage:
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stars Avalanche Hockey

Rangers Avalanche Hockey

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey