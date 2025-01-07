Devon Toews scores twice, Avalanche rally to beat Panthers 3-1

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 11:06 remaining, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-1.

Mikko Rantanen added a late empty-net goal to help the Avalanche wrap up a four-game homestand at 3-0-1.

Rantanen's score allowed him to extend his points streak to 14 games. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 25 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe staked the Panthers to a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots.