Devon Toews scores in overtime and Avalanche rally for 3-2 win over Rangers

Posted

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored 4:23 into overtime after Artturi Lehkonen tied the game late in regulation, and the Colorado Avalanche began a five-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

It was the Avalanche's 14th comeback win of the season.

Lehkonen tied the score off a rebound with 1:13 remaining in the third period, and Parker Kelly also scored for Colorado.

Cale Makar had an assist to reach 50 points for the fifth time in his career. It's the most 50-point seasons by a defenseman in franchise history.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for the Avs.

