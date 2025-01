DENVER (AP) — Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield scored in the shootout, Jakub Dobes had 22 saves in regulation, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Saturday night. Caufield had the regulation goal for Montreal, which wrapped up its road trip with a 4-2 mark. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves but could only stop one of three Canadiens in the shootout. Colorado had its season-high six-game winning streak snapped.