Connor Bedard scores as Blackhawks top Avalanche 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1.

Frank Nazar and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Chicago, which had lost six of seven. Petr Mrazek made 35 saves.

Bedard made it 3-1 when he beat Trent Miner for his 11th goal 11:54 into the third period. The 19-year-old center has four goals and seven assists during an eight-game point streak.

Juuso Parssinen scored for Colorado in the opener of a three-game trip. Miner stopped 17 shots in his first career start.

