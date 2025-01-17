Bouchard scores late goal to lift the surging Oilers past the Avs, 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored with 6:55 left and the surging Edmonton Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Thursday night.

Edmonton, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, has won four in a row and eight of nine.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Viktor Arvidsson and Brett Kulak also scored and Stuart Skinner recovered from a shaky start to make 22 saves.

Logan O'Connor opened the scoring 5:17 into the game and Nathan MacKinnon scored twice as Colorado scored three times on its first five shots.