Avs coach Jared Bednar calls OT win over Rangers "unimpressive," except for goaltending, few others

Posted

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had a blunt, one-word summation after his team rallied for a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers, calling it "unimpressive."

His beef was Colorado had too many passengers and not enough contributors. He was far from pleased even as his club posted its 14th comeback victory when Devon Toews scored 4:23 into overtime.

Bednar was impressed with goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 27 saves.

Blackwood has been very reliable since being acquired in the deal with San Jose that sent fellow goalie Alexandar Georgiev to the Sharks last month. Blackwood is 9-2-1 with Colorado.

