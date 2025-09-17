Avalanche enter training camp with renewed focus, health and very little drama

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche enter training camp in an unfamiliar state — with very little drama.

There are no concerns about the availability of forward Valeri Nichushkin or worries over the health of captain Gabriel Landeskog and whether he might be back. There's no angst over the goaltender, too.

Sure, the first-round loss to Dallas in seven games still stings for Nathan MacKinnon & Co., but it also provides an anger and, of course, drive.

With a core built around Landeskog, MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar, they're eager to build on their legacy, which includes several early postseason exits to go with one Stanley Cup title in 2022.

"This group we have, and the talent and the great pieces we have, if we only got one, it'd be tough," MacKinnon said Wednesday on the eve of camp. "So looking to have a great season."

That sentiment goes double for coach Jared Bednar.

"It feels like a lifetime ago, really," he said of winning the Cup in 2022. "There's a big sense of urgency to get there. We've had really good regular seasons. Our record speaks for itself, and when you're having regular seasons like we've had, you want to make sure that continues into the playoffs, and it hasn't for us in the past three seasons."

The Avalanche didn't make many offseason moves. The top additions were 40-year-old defenseman Brent Burns — he's trying to hoist that elusive Cup in his 22nd NHL year — and forward Victor Olofsson.

"The mindset of everybody is so locked in and dialed right now," Makar said. "That's the exciting part, when you start building these bonds on the team. It will be fun."

Last season, Colorado didn't have Nichushkin until November after he was suspended and placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He also missed games with injuries.

"The health part of it is probably the most important thing, because I feel like he's been in a good head space for quite some time," Bednar said. "But to have a full summer to now be able to train and get ready for the season, I expect him to have a big start. I'm excited about his year."

Colorado also expects to have its captain back on the ice for the regular season. Landeskog made his return in Game 3 last May after sitting out three full regular seasons due to a chronically injured right knee. Before his return, his last game was on June 26, 2022, when the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup.

"Really excited to just have an offseason in the bank now and going into training camp as if I'm just anybody else on the team," Landeskog said. "I understand why there was so much talk about (the comeback), but at the same time now it's nice to just come to work and try to play as well as I can to help the team win."

Landeskog won't be on any sort of minutes restriction, either, but will be checking in with the coaching staff.

"We just have to monitor that and make our decisions in the moment," Bednar said. "If he has any soreness or anything's going on with him, and he needs a day here and there, off for practice or even games, then we'll do that. We're looking at big-picture stuff here for Landy."

Goaltending has been a question mark in years past. Not this season. Not with Mackenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood in net.

Although, Blackwood is dinged up from an offseason injury, Bednar said. They're hoping he will be ready for the start of the season, but "if not right at the start, then maybe the first week or two," Bednar added.

Injury updates

Forward Logan O'Connor is progressing from offseason hip surgery and could be back in November. Defenseman Samuel Girard has a lower-body injury and figures to miss some time in training camp.

"We're hoping that he's going to be ready for the start of the season," Bednar said.

New assistant

The power play will be coordinated by new assistant and former Seattle coach Dave Hakstol. The team made a change after going 3 of 22 on the man advantage in the Dallas series.

"I haven't talked much to Dave yet," said MacKinnon, who is a big part of the power play. "I know we're going to meet this week."

