Brock Nelson has hat trick in NHL-leading Avalanche's 4-1 win over Maple Leafs Sunday

Sammy Kogan/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Brock Nelson (11), right, celebrates with teammates Artturi Lehkonen (62) and Valeri Nichushkin (13) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice in a 1:12 span in the first period and sealed his fifth career hat trick with an empty-netter in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Jack Drury also scored to help NHL-leading Colorado improve to 35-6-9. MacKenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.

Colorado became the fourth team in NHL history with six or fewer regulation losses through 50 games, joining the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers (35-3-12), 1943-44 Montreal Canadiens (38-5-7) and 1975-76 Canadiens (36-6-8).

The last team with at least 77 points through 50 contests was the 2022-23 Boston Bruins (38-7-5), who went on to set the NHL record for wins in a season with 65.

Max Domi had a late power-play goal for Toronto, and Joseph Woll stopped 33 shots. The Maple Leafs are 24-19-9.

The Maple Leafs had a 4-3 overtime victory in Denver on Jan. 12, but have dropped six of seven (1-4-2), including an ugly 0-3-1 start to their current five-game homestand following an 8-0-2 run.

Nelson opened the scoring at 6:19 of the first on a 2 on 1 before adding his second just over a minute later on a sneaky pass off the stick of Artturi Lehkonen from behind Woll’s net. He has 27 goals this season.

Nelson tied Alex DeBrincat and Kyle Connor — both with eight — for the third-most 25-goal seasons among active American players. The list is led by Patrick Kane (11) and Toronto captain Auston Matthews (10).

Up next

Avalanche: At Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

