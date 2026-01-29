Senators hand league-leading Avalanche 3rd loss in 4 games with 5-2 victory

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist, Artem Zub added two assists and the Ottawa Senators defeated the league-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Nick Cousins, Ridly Greig, Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa and James Reimer made 16 saves.

Parker Kelly and Valeri Nichushkin scored for the Avalanche, who have now lost three of their last four. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 18 shots.

Trailing for most of the game, Colorado pushed back hard in the third period but the Senators were able to hold on.

The Senators made it 3-1 early in the third with Giroux scoring his 10th of the season beating Blackwood high blocker.

Less than two minutes later, a Giroux giveaway proved costly. Jack Drury found Nichushkin out front and the latter went to his backhand and beat Reimer high glove.

Tkachuk and Stutzle each added empty-net goals.

Ottawa opened the scoring early in the second period when Zub made a stretch pass to Cousins, who beat Blackwood high short side.

Colorado tied the game when Keaton Middleton’s outlet pass was tipped by Brock Nelson and went right through Nick Jensen’s legs to Kelly, who beat Reimer high.

Ottawa wasted no time regaining the lead scoring 17 seconds later. Tyler Kleven threw a puck down the ice that banked off the back boards and Greig won a foot race against Middleton and beat Blackwood high blocker.

Senators: Host New Jersey on Saturday.

Avalanche: Visit Montreal on Thursday.

