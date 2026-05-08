Watch: Democratic candidates vying to be Colorado's next governor face off in live debate

DENVER — Democratic candidates for Colorado's next governor fielded questions in a live debate Thursday night as they set out to differentiate themselves ahead of the June 30 primary election.

The Democratic gubernatorial debate, hosted by Denver7, The Denver Post and CPR, was the first televised debate between candidates U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. Another live debate at Denver7 with Republican candidates is set for Thursday, May 14.

▶ Watch the full Democratic gubernatorial debate

WATCH: First Colorado Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Debate - May 7, 2026 | Denver7

The two candidates are vying to replace Gov. Jared Polis, who is term-limited after serving eight years in office.

If Bennet is ultimately elected, he will select a replacement to fill his seat in the U.S. Senate. In Thursday's debate, he said "no one" was on the short list to replace him and that he would not commit to a name before primary ballots go out.

▶ Watch Bennet's answer

Colo. Democratic gubernatorial debate: Sen. Bennet on who would replace him in the Senate

Denver7's Colette Bordelon pressed Weiser on recent wins by a conservative group in the U.S. Supreme Court with Colorado cases on social issues.

▶ Watch Weiser's response

Colo. Democratic gubernatorial debate: Weiser answers questions on conservative victories in US Supreme Court

During the debate, things got heated when candidates had the opportunity to ask each other a question.

▶ Watch their questions and answers

Colo. Democratic gubernatorial candidates ask each other a question during debate

Denver7's Bordelon asked candidates about Flock cameras and other automated license plate readers, a topic the two shared similar sentiments on.

▶ Here's what candidates said about guardrails on how law enforcement can tap into license plate data

Colo. Democratic gubernatorial debate: Flock cameras and surveillance

Viewers also had the chance to submit questions ahead of the debate, which ranged from questions on affordability to the state's relationship with the federal government.

One viewer asked whether the candidates would commit to overturning the ban on local rent stabilization. Both candidates were noncommittal.

"Let's be careful that it could backfire," Weiser said. Bennet said he agreed that "we should be careful," but that he didn't want to "rule anything out."

▶ Watch what they said

Colo. Democratic gubernatorial debate: Affordability and rent stabilization

Each candidate also responded to a viewer question on their plans for "protecting the people of Colorado from the excesses of ICE under the current administration."

▶ Watch their responses

Colo. Democratic gubernatorial debate: Candidates answer viewer question on ICE

Weiser and Bennet also fielded a series of yes or no questions, where their answers were aligned across the board.

▶ Watch their yes/no answers

Colo. Democratic gubernatorial debate: Yes/no questions

Primary Election Day is June 30. Bennet and Weiser will be on the ballots for both Democratic and unaffiliated voters. Monday, June 8 is the last day to change party affiliation; ballots are then mailed out and 24-hour drop boxes open. Voter service and polling centers open June 15, and June 22 is the last day to mail your ballot.