Windsor church holds benefit to help victims of the Alexander Mountain Fire

WINDSOR, Colo — Faith Church of Windsor was packed Saturday morning for a benefit to support the victims of the Alexander Mountain Fire. Forty vendors offered their support by selling various goods at the event.

The Faith Fall Fair featured a silent auction and vendors selling crafts, jewelry, arts, and home-baked goods. The proceeds from the event will go to the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado’s Disaster Recovery Fund. The Bank of Colorado will match the donations up to $10,000.

"I just have goose bump," said Linda Burton, the event's coordinator. "I knew that people would be giving and helpful, but I didn't know that the word would spread so quickly.”

Burton said the event raised $800 just through the purchase of vendor spots. Additional funds were raised through various "tip boots" located throughout the venue, which were donated by firefighters who battled the Alexander Mountain Fire.

The fair comes on the heels of the release of court documents, which provided more details on the man who allegedly started the fire, Jason Hobby, who was an employee at the Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch near Loveland.

Those documents described what Hobby's manager at the ranch told investigators, saying they were "concerned that Hobby created this incident to insert himself as the hero in the eyes of staff after his recent disciplinary work history."

It's unclear how Hobby allegedly started the fire.

The fire sparked on July 29 near Drake north of Highway 34 and burned 9,668 acres over about three weeks. More than 5,000 people evacuated, but no injuries were reported. However, the fire destroyed about 29 homes and 21 outbuildings and damaged four additional homes.

Officials estimated the cost of the firefight at $11 million, while the fire damage was estimated to be more than $30 million.

“I just feel sorrow," said Burton. "Sorrow for his situation, that he needs to find his place in the world.”