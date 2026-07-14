Wildfire in Rio Blanco County grows to 131 acres, County Road 76 remains closed to all traffic

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in northwestern Colorado has grown to more than 100 acres, though fire officials said it poses no imminent threat to people or structures at this time.

The PL Gulch Fire was reported at around 12:30 p.m. Monday approximately 20 miles southwest of Meeker, off of County Road 76, according to a spokesperson with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported burning in juniper and pinyon, with initial attack efforts including ground personnel and aerial resources.

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Power was shut off in the County Road 3 and County Road 76 area, and fire officials said those power outages could also affect residents along County Road 5.

County Road 76 was closed to all traffic so firefighters could safely work in putting out the blaze.

The fire was reported to have grown to 150 acres by 7 p.m. Monday, but that acreage was downgraded to 131.1 acres after the perimeter was uploaded to the National Interagency Fire Center, according to the latest information reported by WatchDuty.

There has been no containment on this blaze, fire officials said.