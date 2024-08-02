Wildfire in Montrose County burning estimated 200 acres near Nucla

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. – A new wildfire in western Colorado burning near Nucla is estimated to be around 200 acres and is not contained, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported to be moving northeast with aircraft responding to the scene as the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said “smoke is visible from Norwood, but there is no threat to San Miguel County, no structures in danger.”

They added there were no evacuations planned.

Sheriff’s officials urged people to avoid calling police dispatchers to report the smoke. Additionally, officials ask people to avoid flying drones as to not hamper firefighting efforts.

"Please avoid 25 Mesa Road and yield to emergency vehicles," said the Montrose County Sheriff's Office.

An air quality health advisory has been issued due to the wildfire smoke for Montrose Couty and includes Nucla, Naturita and West Vancorum.

The alert is in effect through at least 9 a.m. Friday due to the Bucktail Wildfire in southern Montrose County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.