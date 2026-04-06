Wildfire burning southwest of Roxborough State Park is now 11 acres, not expected to grow

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Bear Creek Fire southwest of Roxborough State Park has burned about 11 acres and thanks to early detection and a large response on Sunday, the fire is not expected to grow anymore, Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The fire was first discovered on Saturday evening by Pano AI cameras, which notified authorities and allowed firefighters to reach the flames quickly. These cameras have also helped detect and alert first responders to wildfires in June 2025 near Turtle Mountain and July 2025 near Castle Pines.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

On Sunday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the state park would close all day due to smoke and a potential wildfire threat. The fire, which was named the Bear Creek Fire, was burning in the Pike National Forest southwest of the state park's boundary.

A "massive air and ground assault was launched," including four helicopters, and the crews were able to establish fire lines while dousing hotspots, the sheriff's office said.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the fire was 75% contained.

Wildfire Roxborough, Douglas County residents concerned about wildfire evacuation routes Veronica Acosta

No evacuations are in place. The fire is not threatening any residential areas.

As Denver7 reported on Sunday, the West Douglas County Fire Protection District said that given the proximity to nearby trails, they suspect a person or people may have caused the fire. This remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office said the alert from the AI cameras on Saturday was crucial "in keeping the fire small and manageable."

Roxborough State Park partially reopened Monday at 9:30 a.m. With this update, the public was able to access Fountain Valley, Willow Creek, and South Rim trails. All of the trails south and west of the park's service road remain closed as of 3 p.m. Monday. That includes Carpenter Peak, Bear Canyon, Elk Valley, Powerline, Dakota Ridge, and Sharptail.

The sheriff's office is reminding Douglas County residents to sign up for alerts, know their evacuation routes, and have a "go bag" ready.