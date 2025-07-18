First responders credit AI cameras for quick response, containment in DougCo wildland fire Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — First responders in Douglas County gave a tip of the cap to their new AI-powered camera technology after they quickly contained a wildland fire that sparked near Castle Pines on Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire burned less than five acres near Crowfoot Valley Road and Longstory Avenue thanks to the rapid response.

“Thanks to our Pano AI camera system, a real-time alert was sent to our Office of Emergency Management team,” the sheriff’s office said, “who quickly mobilized our helicopter, Castle Rock Fire Department, and DCSO Emergency Services Unit.”

Earlier today, a wildland fire ignited near Crowfoot Valley Rd and Longstory Ave. Thanks to our Pano AI camera system, a real-time alert was sent to our Office of Emergency Management team, who quickly mobilized our helicopter, Castle Rock… pic.twitter.com/N38fnVs0lr — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) July 18, 2025

“Another potentially devastating fire was stopped in its tracks!”

Denver7 has long worked to showcase possible solutions to increasing wildfire activity in Colorado, and specifically in Douglas County.

AI cameras, brush trucks and aerial support are all part of the county’s response after it made a $1.5 million investment in wildfire tech back in January. DougCo’s Office of Emergency Management told us last month that the county’s wildfire response is “unparalleled” after the Pano AI system helped first responders douse a remote wildland fire.

