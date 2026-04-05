National Forest wildfire closes Roxborough State Park in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning in the Pike National Forest has forced Douglas County officials to close Roxborough State Park on Easter Sunday.

The park was closed due to smoke and fire danger from the 10-acre Bear Creek Fire burning about two miles northwest of Indian Creek campground.

There are no reports of structures being threatened, injuries, or significant growth due to the cool temperatures and calm winds.

The West Douglas County Fire Protection District said Forest Service firefighters are battling the blaze.

The exact cause is unknown, but the agency said that, given the proximity to the Indian Creek Loop #800 trail and areas used by hikers and campers, they are investigating it as a suspected human-caused fire.

There is no word on when Roxborough State Park will reopen.