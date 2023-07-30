Thunder Fire in San Miguel County is now at 100 percent containment

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — The Thunder Fire in Naturita Canyon, southwest of Norwood in San Miguel County, is 100% contained as of Sunday morning.

The San Miguel Sheriff's Office on Twitter said Thunder trails were back open after rainfall on Saturday helped suppress the fire.

Fire crews continued to work in the canyon though and the sheriff's office asked people to continue to avoid the area.

Pre-evacuation orders were underway on July 27 for residents on Thunder Road, including La Mesa Vista and Catspaw, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Wildfire Thunder Fire in San Miguel County at 100 percent containment Stephanie Butzer

The fire was first reported in Naturita Canyon in the Mexican Draw area west of Thunder Road trails around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

It was 5 acres in size with the majority of it burning on a private property.