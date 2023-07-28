Pre-evacuation warnings in place for Thunder Fire in San Miguel County

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for the Thunder Fire in Naturita Canyon, southwest of Norwood in San Miguel County.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 10 acres and 0% contained. Crews planned to monitor spot fires overnight and resume working on the ground on Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The fire has been named the Thunder Fire, according to the sheriff's office. It started in the Naturita Canyon in the Mexican Draw area west of Thunder Road trails around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Pre-evacuation warnings are in place for residences along Thunder Road, including La Mesa Vista and Catspaw Way. Anybody in this area who feels they are in danger or may need extra time, if needed, to evacuate is encouraged to leave now.

There was no threat to structures as of Thursday evening. The winds shifted around this time away from any structures, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is reminding people to stay clear of the fire, as Thunder Road was closed to the general public and emergency personnel needed a clear path to the fire.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike, the sheriff's office said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 28, 5am

This is a developing story and will be updated.