Sheriff: Source of Douglas County fire likely 'associated with passing train'

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo., – It’s likely the ‘Airport Fire’, which has been burning near US 85 since Sunday and triggered evacuation orders for the town of Louviers in Douglas County, was “ignited by activity associated with a passing train,” said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

In the post to X, the sheriff’s office said crews were continuing to battle the fire amid the cooler and rainy weather which is settling across northeastern Colorado.

“Following a thorough investigation by the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office, evidence indicates that the brush fire was ignited by activity associated with a passing train. Investigators identified ignition indicators and have video evidence along the rail line consistent with passing train operations. No other ignition sources were found in the area, and the area of origin aligned with the train’s path at the time of the fire,” wrote the sheriff’s office on X.

SMFR

As of Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took over command of the operations and said the fire was 90% contained.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged. This story will be updated to reflect the number of acres burned.