Sheriff: Source of Douglas County fire likely 'associated with passing train'

As of Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took over command of the operations and said the fire was 90% contained. Denver7 will update as we learn more.
Four wildfires — the Turner Gulch Fire, the Sowbelly Fire, the Deer Creek Fire and the South Rim Fire — are continuing to burn across Colorado.
Four wildfires continue to burn across Colorado
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo., – It’s likely the ‘Airport Fire’, which has been burning near US 85 since Sunday and triggered evacuation orders for the town of Louviers in Douglas County, was “ignited by activity associated with a passing train,” said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

In the post to X, the sheriff’s office said crews were continuing to battle the fire amid the cooler and rainy weather which is settling across northeastern Colorado.

Crews fighting Douglas County wildfire aiming for 100% containment Monday

Jeff Anastasio

“Following a thorough investigation by the South Metro Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office, evidence indicates that the brush fire was ignited by activity associated with a passing train. Investigators identified ignition indicators and have video evidence along the rail line consistent with passing train operations. No other ignition sources were found in the area, and the area of origin aligned with the train’s path at the time of the fire,” wrote the sheriff’s office on X.

As of Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took over command of the operations and said the fire was 90% contained.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged. This story will be updated to reflect the number of acres burned.

