Sheriff says 403 Fire in Teller, Park counties did not grow overnight

The 403 Fire, burning in Teller County and Park County, is 1,074 acres and evacuation orders did not change overnight, according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The fire grew slightly from Thursday, up from 1,047 acres to 1,074 acres Friday morning.

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control released a photo showing the uncontained perimeter of the fire.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

Multiple evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were issued on Thursday amid strong winds in the area. Click here for an interactive map that shows both evacuation orders and the fire's perimeter.

The following places remain under mandatory evacuation order:



South Park Road off County Road 403, eight miles south of Lake George

County Road 46 to Wilson Drive. The closest major intersection is County Road 46 and Blue Mountain Drive

Wilson Lakes and Forest Glen subdivisions. The closest major intersection is County Road 403 and County Road 98

Within a mile of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane

A pre-evacuation warning was issued for La Montana Mesa, Las Brisas, Valley Hi and Florissant Heights subdivisions.

Teller County Sheriff's Office



Sheriff Mikesell said firefighters are working to protect at least $600 million worth of structures in the area of the fire, according to Denver7 partners at KOAA. However, he said he does not have an exact number of homes impacted.

Residents who attended the 9 a.m. update were given the chance to connect with the sheriff's office in case they needed to return to their homes to pick up medications or animals. Deputies would escort anybody who needed this help.

The sheriff's office added that donations are needed in both impacted counties.

Park County donations can be dropped off at the Lake George Fire Station (8951 County Road 90) and the Teller County donations can go to the sheriff's office in Divide (11400 US 24). Items like eye drops, cough drops, water and Gatorade are needed. In addition, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter said it is in need of paper towels and bleach. Donations can be dropped off at 308 Weaverville Road in Divide.

Extreme fire danger will continue to be a threat across the Front Range and eastern plains again Friday. The National Weather Service said "the winds may be a bit stronger than yesterday, especially over the southern I-25 corridor."

A red flag warning — which means critical fire weather conditions are currently present or will be soon — will impact much of the southeast plains, Denver metro area and Palmer Divide beginning at 11 a.m. through the evening. This includes Boulder County, Jefferson County, Elbert County and Lincoln County. This warning also affects South Park.

An air quality health advisory is in place for wildfire smoke in southeast Park County and west Teller County. This was issued at 9 a.m. Friday and will last until 9 p.m.