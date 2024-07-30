Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

San Miguel County rescinds evacuation orders, V44 Fire south of Norwood 75% contained

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
V44 fire south of norwood_july 29 2024.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been rescinded in San Miguel County as firefighters are close to reaching full containment of a wildfire burning south of Norwood in southwestern Colorado Tuesday.

The V44 Fire burning approximately two miles south of Norwood on County Road V44W was first reported by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office at around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Evacuations were ordered around a one-mile radius of the blaze, including Mountain View homes about 30 minutes later, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading by late Monday and roads that had been closed were back open.

All residents who were ordered to evacuate were also allowed back home.

Tactical operations to fight the fire resumed Tuesday morning and were focused on working to secure the perimeter first, and then work through the interior of the blaze, putting out hot spots. San Miguel County officials said in a Facebook post their goal was to have 100% containment by the end of day.

Country Road V44 W will be closed except for area homeowners and deputies will be alternating traffic on County Road 44ZS from about mm2 to the intersection with County Road V44, deputies said in the post.

The fire was about 75% contained by 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Last Call: Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon in Fort Collins closes its doors
Denver nonprofit helping bridge Colorado labor shortage gap by teaching trade skills
Denver City Council skeptical of Mayor Mike Johnston's affordable housing sales tax plan
Unhealthy air quality has Coloradans concerned about short, long-term health impacts
Chime Banking App refunds money to Aurora woman after scammer drains account

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help