San Miguel County rescinds evacuation orders, V44 Fire south of Norwood 75% contained

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been rescinded in San Miguel County as firefighters are close to reaching full containment of a wildfire burning south of Norwood in southwestern Colorado Tuesday.

The V44 Fire burning approximately two miles south of Norwood on County Road V44W was first reported by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office at around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

Evacuations were ordered around a one-mile radius of the blaze, including Mountain View homes about 30 minutes later, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading by late Monday and roads that had been closed were back open.

All residents who were ordered to evacuate were also allowed back home.

Tactical operations to fight the fire resumed Tuesday morning and were focused on working to secure the perimeter first, and then work through the interior of the blaze, putting out hot spots. San Miguel County officials said in a Facebook post their goal was to have 100% containment by the end of day.

Country Road V44 W will be closed except for area homeowners and deputies will be alternating traffic on County Road 44ZS from about mm2 to the intersection with County Road V44, deputies said in the post.

The fire was about 75% contained by 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.