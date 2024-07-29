Evacuations underway south of Norwood due to wildfire burning in southwestern Colorado

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were ordered for portions of San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado Monday due to a wildfire burning south of Norwood.

The fire was reported by the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office at around 12:40 p.m. burning approximately two miles south of Norwood on County Road V44W.

By 1:15 p.m., San Miguel County deputies had ordered evacuations around a one-mile radius of the blaze, including Mountain View homes. People with farm animals can take them to the San Miguel County Fairgrounds, but they were advised to call ahead to receive instructions. That number is (970) 729-1660.

County Road 44ZS was restricted to local traffic and emergency vehicles only, deputies said.

Air support from Wyoming was en route to help battle the blaze and infrared fixed wing aircraft was flying over the area to evaluate the fire, deputies said.

Information about what caused the fire was not immediately available.