Rain reduces intensity of Bucktail Fire over the weekend into Monday, helps firefighters keep it under control

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — Over the weekend, the US Forest Service said the rain reduced the Bucktail Fire's intensity and allowed firefighters to keep the flames from spreading on Colorado's Western Slope. Some firefighters were reassigned to other wildfires burning across the country where crews needed more help.

Wildfire Bucktail Fire grows to 7,177 acres due to firefighting methods Jeff Anastasio

The size of the Bucktail Fire increased to 7,202 acres since Friday. However, the US Forest Service said it's 67% contained Monday.

"While the number of personnel on the fire will continue to decrease significantly over the next couple days, resources will remain on scene to monitor the fire perimeter," the US Forest Service said.

The Bucktail Fire, reported on August 1, is around 7 miles northeast of Nucla near County Road 25. There have not been evacuation orders in place throughout the duration of this fire.

There have been closures though, including the roads and trails north of Highway 90 in the fire area. Highway 90 and 25 Mesa Road are both open to through traffic, though.

25 Mesa Road to the northwest, Houser Road, Cottonwood Trail and Highway 90 to the south are still shut down, according to the US Forest Service.

Road closure updates can be found at this link. The US Forest Service said closures remain in place near the fire for public and firefighter safety.

The cause of the Bucktail Fire had still not been determined Monday.