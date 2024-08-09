Bucktail Fire grows to 7,177 acres due to firefighting methods

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. – The acres burned in the Bucktail Fire on Colorado’s western slope jumped to 7,177 on Friday, up from the 4,206 acres reported burned in Thursday’s update as firefighters utilize hand and aerial ignitions on the northwest side of the fire.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, the ‘significant fire growth’ is due to the ‘method of igniting fires and burnout operations’ being used to control the fire’s speed and intensity.

The Bucktail Fire, reported on August 1, is around 7 miles northeast of Nucla near County Road 25.

No evacuations were in place.

Nearly 200 personnel consisting of crews, air resources and equipment continued to battle the fire, which stood at 10% containment as of the Friday afternoon update.

Firefighters were expected to continue hand ignitions on Friday and the sheriff’s office said additional smoke would be seen and the following road closures would remain in place this weekend:



25 Mesa Road to the northwest

Houser Road, Cottonwood Trail, Highway 90 to the south

Road closure information can be checked at this link.

The cause of the Bucktail Fire remained unknown.

