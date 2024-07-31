Photos capturing views of the three fast-moving Colorado wildfires

DENVER — The third Colorado wildfire in as many days along the Front Range grew to around 130 acres in size overnight Wednesday forcing hundreds of people to evacuate homes adding work to the fire crews already battling the Alexander Mountain and Stone Canyon fires which broke out earlier this week.

The Quarry Fire continues to burn in Deer Creek Canyon, west of Grizzly, and stands at 0% containment, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

That fire was spotted by a deputy on regular patrol late Tuesday night. It quickly spread to 100 acres in just several hours.

Meanwhile, the Alexander Mountain Fire, which erupted on Monday, surged to over 5,000 acres and continues to burn west of Loveland where residents where residents in the area were forced to evacuate.

Wildfire Hundreds evacuate Wednesday as the Quarry Fire burns 200 acres in Jefferson Co. Óscar Contreras

As of Wednesday morning, the Stone Canyon fire has consumed around 1,300 acres near Lyons in the Boulder County area as evacuees scrambled to get ahead of the fast-moving fire. Denver7 learned one person died in the fire.

Adding to the concern, the hot, dry weather remains ripe for the spread of fires as the state remains under elevated fire conditions.

Denver7 News is sharing views from the fires captured by our viewers and social media audience below.

For the latest updates on all three Colorado wildfires, check the Denver7 homepage and download the Denver7 mobile app to receive the latest fire alerts.

Amy Benedict From US 36 near Boulder

Lindsay Erin

Stone Canyon Fire

Lindsay Erin Stone Canyon Fire

Joshua Brommer Loveland, looking at Alexander Mountain Fire

Tim Nichols From Big Thompson Canyon

Tim Nichols From Big Thompson Canyon

Joe Traynor Photography

Kahner Cleveland Stone Canyon Fire

Kahner Cleveland Stone Canyon Fire

Kahner Cleveland Stone Canyon Fire

Levi Bayer

From Pinwood Reservoir

Ashlijana Huizar Leung



Mallory Daigle



Melissa Richards

Susan Surrena

Near Loveland

Joe Traynor Photography



Amy Studt

Fort Collins

Ed Schreiner View of Alexander Mountain Fire from Loveland