Photos capturing views of the three fast-moving Colorado wildfires

Denver7 News is sharing views from the fires captured by our viewers and social media audience below.
undreds of people were forced to evacuate their homes before dawn Wednesday after a wildfire near Deer Creek Canyon grew to approximately 130 acres in size by 7 a.m. Here's the latest on the Quarry Fire from Denver7's Adria Iraheta.
colorado wildfire photos.png

DENVER — The third Colorado wildfire in as many days along the Front Range grew to around 130 acres in size overnight Wednesday forcing hundreds of people to evacuate homes adding work to the fire crews already battling the Alexander Mountain and Stone Canyon fires which broke out earlier this week.

The Quarry Fire continues to burn in Deer Creek Canyon, west of Grizzly, and stands at 0% containment, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

That fire was spotted by a deputy on regular patrol late Tuesday night. It quickly spread to 100 acres in just several hours.

Meanwhile, the Alexander Mountain Fire, which erupted on Monday, surged to over 5,000 acres and continues to burn west of Loveland where residents where residents in the area were forced to evacuate.

Quarry Fire_july 31 2024.jpeg

Wildfire

Hundreds evacuate Wednesday as the Quarry Fire burns 200 acres in Jefferson Co.

Óscar Contreras

As of Wednesday morning, the Stone Canyon fire has consumed around 1,300 acres near Lyons in the Boulder County area as evacuees scrambled to get ahead of the fast-moving fire. Denver7 learned one person died in the fire.

Adding to the concern, the hot, dry weather remains ripe for the spread of fires as the state remains under elevated fire conditions.

amy benedict us 36.jpg
From US 36 near Boulder
Lindsay Erin stone canyon fire.jpg
Stone Canyon Fire
lindsay erin stone canyon.jpg
Stone Canyon Fire
joshua brommer loveland alexander fire.jpg
Loveland, looking at Alexander Mountain Fire
tim nichols big thompson.jpg
From Big Thompson Canyon
tim nichols.jpg
From Big Thompson Canyon
Joe Traynor Photography.jpg
Kahner Cleveland stone canyon fire.jpg
Stone Canyon Fire
Kahner Cleveland stone canyon fire2.jpg
Stone Canyon Fire
Kahner Cleveland stone canyon fire3.jpg
Stone Canyon Fire
levi bayer pinwood reservoir.jpg
From Pinwood Reservoir
Ashlijana Huizar Leung.jpg
mallory daigle loveland.jpg
melissa richards.jpg
susan surrena loveland.jpg
Near Loveland
Joe Traynor Photography.jpg
Amy Studt fort collins.jpg
Fort Collins
Ed Schreiner estes park alexander.jpg
View of Alexander Mountain Fire from Loveland
Ed Schreiner estes park alexander2.jpg
View of Alexander Mountain Fire from Loveland

