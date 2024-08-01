Watch Now
More hot, dry and hazy weather for Colorado's Front Range

A few storms and a slight chance of rain on Friday
The hot and dry weather pattern remains in place, with very little rain in store over the next few days.

Fire danger continues to increase and several fires have developed across our state in the past few days.

A persistent dome of high pressure covers the Rocky Mountain region, blocking any cooling fronts from bringing down temperatures or producing precipitation.

Smoke from the fires in Boulder and Larimer counties will spread over the I-25 corridor and across northeast Colorado. In addition, smoke from more distant wildfires will move across the northern Rockies into northern Colorado through today.

The next chance of any moisture appears to be on Friday, but even those storms will be quite spotty. They could cause more trouble, though, due to wind and lightning. Be very careful with any burnable materials.

The extended outlook holds little sign of a change with more hot temperatures through next week and only spotty thunderstorms expected.

It will get slightly cooler by the middle of next week, with mid- to upper 80s.

