Heil Valley Ranch back open after wildland fire caused closures

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Heil Valley Ranch in Boulder County is back open after a wildland fire forced closures earlier this week.

With the exception of the Wapiti Trailhead, which remains closed, all trails reopened Friday, according to a Boulder County Parks and Open Space announcement. The announcement said trails could still close if they get too muddy.

The fire was estimated to be 7 acres and smoldered in the grass and understory area within a burn scar, the sheriff's office said previously. It was the second fire to burn in the county in less than a week.

Officials said at the time that no structures were at risk.

Heil Valley Ranch, located between Boulder and Lyons, was significantly damaged by the Calwood Fire, which charred more than 10,000 acres in 2020.