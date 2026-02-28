Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boulder Fire Rescue responding to wildfire southwest of Chautauqua Park, evacuations ordered

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Fire Rescue is responding to a wildfire near Chautauqua Park, and emergency officials have issued an evacuation for the fire in the area of the Chautauqua Cottages.

The fire is estimated to be about half an acre, and crews are getting water on the fire now, the agency said. Mountain View Fire Rescue has at least one crew on scene assisting.

Hikers were seen on trail cams leaving the area.

Screenshot 2026-02-28 at 1.44.49 PM.png
Evacuation area for Bluebell Fire as of 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 28.

This is a developing story.

