Boulder Fire Rescue responding to wildfire southwest of Chautauqua Park, evacuations ordered

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Fire Rescue is responding to a wildfire near Chautauqua Park, and emergency officials have issued an evacuation for the fire in the area of the Chautauqua Cottages.
The fire is estimated to be about half an acre, and crews are getting water on the fire now, the agency said. Mountain View Fire Rescue has at least one crew on scene assisting.
Hikers were seen on trail cams leaving the area.
This is a developing story.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver sports teams celebrate fantasy readers in Colorado with special theme nights
Denver Summit FC inspires young soccer players across Colorado
Castle Rock to begin wildfire mitigation work at Metzler Family Open Space
Boulder's Age Well Centers help older adults find dignity, connection in aging
Black History Month: Denver7 presents "Colorado's Hidden Figures"
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.