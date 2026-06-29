Ferris Fire burning 11,749 acres in Dolores and Montezuma Counties in San Juan National Forest

DLOORES, Colo. — The Ferris Fire was estimated to have burned 11,749 acres in Dolores and Montezuma Counties in the San Juan National Forest, as of Monday morning.

The Ferris Fire was originally 9, 591 acres before it merged with the Doe Canyon Fire (previously 1,046 acres) and Far Draw Fire (originally 649 acres), according to the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Crews and aircraft are expected to deploy aggressive fire suppression tactics Monday, the USDA Forest Service - San Juan National Forest said Sunday night.

Multiple roads and trails are closed until further notice due to the active wildfire. The San Juan National Forest Dolores Ranger District has restricted access points to the Bradfield Bridge campground, all campgrounds upriver to the base of McPhee Dam and the roads west of NFSR 510.

Anyone who violates the closure order could face a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

Check for updates on the Ferris Fire here.