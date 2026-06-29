Evacuation orders for anyone in the area of Lazy Acres and Bishop Castle

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Anyone in the area of Lazy Acres and Bishop Castle on Highway 165 has been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire burning near Aspen Acres.

What's being called the Aspen Acres Fire has burned 35 acres, as of 8:06 a.m. Monday. There are strong, shifting winds in the area, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.

The weather conditions are extreme and two fires are growing rapidly, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. A smaller fire has developed near Isabel Lake. The Custer County Sheriff's Office said the larger fire has exceeded the capacity of firefighting crews in Custer, rye and Pueblo. Emergency Assistance has been requested from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Highway 165 is closed from the San Isabel Dam to mile marker 15, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said.

No structures are threatened Monday morning. An evacuation center has been set up in Pueblo County at 1650 Cooper Place. Household pets are being accepted, but an evacuation site for large animals is open at 4 Bar S, 6675 Hwy. 78 W.